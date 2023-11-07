Where you can see this Backstreet Boy’s solo tour in NJ

Backstreet’s back, alright! Actually, Backstreet never left and we’re lucky enough to get a double dose of these boys when they go off on their own to work on solo projects.

In the last few years, we’ve seen Howie take the theater stage,

AJ release Ava Dean Beauty: a nail polish line,

Brian play with the Savannah Bananas,

and we’re just glad that Kevin is back.

Aside from running along the convention scene with AJ, Nick Carter has been working hard on his solo music and he’s finally released new music and started his “Who I Am” tour back in October.

Don’t worry, you didn’t miss him! Nick will be in our area this Sunday, November 12 at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood. Tickets are still available HERE.

Can’t make that show? Nick will also make his way to Long Island on November 14 at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts and to Jim Thorpe in PA at Penn’s Peak on November 16.

Nick might be working on his own music, but the Backstreet Boys as a whole are still doing their thing.

They celebrated their 30 anniversary this year and are heading “Back to the Beach” to the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun April 18-21, 2024.

So, what’s next? A new album from the boys? The ultimate boy band tour with *NSYNC that everyone wants (and needs)? Another world tour?

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival And Daytime Stage Getty Images loading...

Whatever they are working on, the Backstreet Boys show no signs of stopping and our 12-year-old selves are loving every minute of it.

