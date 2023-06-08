NJ man burned murder victim’s body in gruesome 2011 killing

🔴 An Englewood man has been convicted of murder for killing an aspiring rapper

🔴 The victim's body was burned in an abandoned home

🔴 It's the second time the killer has been found guilty for the killing

ENGLEWOOD — A North Jersey man has again been convicted of murder in the 2011 killing of an aspiring Brooklyn rapper.

After six weeks at trial in a Bergen County courtroom, a jury found Randy Manning, 42, of Englewood guilty of nine offenses including first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, unlawful moving of human remains, arson, concealing evidence, giving false information, unlawful firearm possession, and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance.

On August 16, 2011, Manning shot Rhian "Kampane" Stoute, 33, in a vacant home in Englewood, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. He waited hours before burning the body and placing it in an SUV. Manning then drove the Chevy Tahoe to a quiet Paramus neighborhood along Village Circle West and left it there along with Stoute's corpse.

Village Circle in Paramus (Google Maps) Village Circle in Paramus (Google Maps) loading...

The convictions mean he faces 30 years to life in state prison at a sentencing hearing on July 21.

Manning was previously sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for the same killing. However, the state Supreme Court in 2020 upheld an appeals court ruling throwing out the conviction.

The Jan. 13, 2020 decision found a detective with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office illegally obtained Manning's cell phone records. Instead of getting a search warrant, the detective submitted an exigent circumstances request form claiming that the suspect was a threat to police. The court ruled that the detective did not have a legitimate reason to bypass getting a warrant.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Places in New Jersey where you can now carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge has found many of those spots to be legally protected on the grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

Here's the latest on what is legally allowed.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.