⚖️ A nurse sued an Englewood Health doctor, claiming he mocked Charlie Kirk’s death

🏥 Hospital probe led to doctor’s resignation, says she was not fired

🌈 Doctor denies celebrating Kirk’s death, says he resigned over threats

ENGLEWOOD — The doctor accused of celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk at a Bergen County hospital after learning of his death said his words were "boldly misrepresented."

In a lawsuit filed against Dr. Matthew Jung and Englewood Health, Lexi Kuenzle said she was at a nurse's station with eight colleagues when news of Kirk's assassination broke on Sept. 10.

"Oh, my God! That's terrible! I love him," her lawsuit claims she said. Kuenzle's lawsuit claims Jung's response was that Kirk had it coming. Kuenzle has made clear on her social media that she is a Christian and a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Kuenzle said she reported the incident to hospital management and was suspended during an investigation. After the investigation, the hospital announced Jung's resignation and said Kuenzle was still employed. The hospital denied Kuenzle was fired or told by the hospital that she would be fired.

In a statement released to NorthJersey.com, Jung denied celebrating Kirk's death. He said Kirk's words had "caused real pain for many" but that the conservative speaker did not deserve to be assassinated.

"As a surgeon, I have seen firsthand the devastation violence inflicts on families and I do not wish that on anyone," Jung said.

Dr. Matthew Jung Dr. Matthew Jung (Health Grade) loading...

Doctor denies celebrating death, cites personal attacks

Jung said the hospital received a "wave of racial slurs and death threats," which he attributed to his being gay and of Asian descent, and thought it best for himself and the hospital if he quit. He plans on a return to the medical profession.

“I am a minority and queer — two groups Mr. Kirk frequently targeted. But I also am a Christian, born and raised in New York, who worked my way through college and then medical school,” Jung says. “I dedicated my life to serving my patients with compassion at their most critical moments, regardless of their race, political beliefs, gender identity or anything else.”

Jung accused Kuenzle of trying to defame him by spreading a "reckless, misleading narrative about what I said and meant."

Kuenzle's attorney, Jesse Franklin-Murdock, told New Jersey 101.5 he stands by his client and described Jung's statement about Kirk as "sad and troubling" and attempt to silence her

"We hope Dr. Jung chooses to recognize the shared humanity that transcends whatever political divides may exist. But if he chooses to try to assert his frivolous allegations against our client in court, we are ready to mount a vigorous defense," Franklin-Murdock said in an email.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom