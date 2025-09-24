🚨 Wayne home aide caught on security video

🚨 Victim’s daughters found bruises and saw her in pain

🚨 Aide charged with assault and elder neglect

WAYNE — A home health aide was charged with assault after she was captured on home security video pushing her patient into a wall and onto a bed, officials said.

Wayne police said the victim’s two daughters were told by the aide, identified as Helen Pitman, 64 of Mount Vernon, New York, that their mother had fallen. But a review of the video told a different story, officials said.

The video showed Pitman shoving their mother backward, causing her to hit her head on a wall and fall hard into her bed as she screamed in pain, according to police. The daughters also found numerous bruises on their mother’s body and she winced in pain when her head was touched.

Map shows location of Wayne Map shows location of Wayne (Google maps/Canva) loading...

Charges filed against aide accused of abusing elderly woman

Pitman was charged with assault on an elderly person, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and neglect of the elderly. She was charged through a summons and released as per bail reform guidelines, according to police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom