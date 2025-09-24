Wayne home aide caught on video shoving elderly woman, cops say
🚨 Wayne home aide caught on security video
🚨 Victim’s daughters found bruises and saw her in pain
🚨 Aide charged with assault and elder neglect
WAYNE — A home health aide was charged with assault after she was captured on home security video pushing her patient into a wall and onto a bed, officials said.
Wayne police said the victim’s two daughters were told by the aide, identified as Helen Pitman, 64 of Mount Vernon, New York, that their mother had fallen. But a review of the video told a different story, officials said.
The video showed Pitman shoving their mother backward, causing her to hit her head on a wall and fall hard into her bed as she screamed in pain, according to police. The daughters also found numerous bruises on their mother’s body and she winced in pain when her head was touched.
ALSO READ: Wrong-way Route 1 crash kills woman, 81, snarls traffic in PA & NJ
Charges filed against aide accused of abusing elderly woman
Pitman was charged with assault on an elderly person, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and neglect of the elderly. She was charged through a summons and released as per bail reform guidelines, according to police.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Get Your NJ 101.5 Merch
Gallery Credit: Nicole Todd