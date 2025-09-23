🚨Wrong-way crash kills 81-year-old woman near Trenton-Pennsylvania border

🚨The woman's car was wedged between a truck and a jersey barrier

🚨 Route 1 was shut down in both directions, causing major traffic delays

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — An elderly woman died in a wrong-way crash on Route 1 at the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan T. Branosky said a 2024 Toyota GR86 heading north in the southbound lanes of Route 1 hit the tractor-trailer near the on-ramp from Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:15 p.m. The car somehow wound up standing up wedged between the truck and the concrete jersey barrier.

The 81-year-old driver of the car, a woman from Yardley, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Her identity was not disclosed.

ALSO READ: NJ drivers brace for peak animal crash season as deer go wild

Route 1 closure sparks widespread traffic delays

The trucker was also hospitalized.

Route 1 was closed in both directions for several hours with southbound delays forming near Perry Street in Trenton. Delays headed north began at Route 32.

The other two crossings between Trenton and Morrisville also became crowded with traffic trying to get around the closure.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom