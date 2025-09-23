🔴 New Jersey drivers face a 1 in 226 chance of hitting an animal on the road.

🔴 Risk spikes in October and November.

🔴 Experts warn of catapult crashes where deer are launched into other vehicles.

The most dangerous months on New Jersey roads are just days away, and drivers need to keep their eyes open for animals and other critters.

As any true New Jerseyan knows, the vast majority of animal collisions involve deer. But other animals like squirrels, dogs, and even cows are also getting hit.

There's a 1 in 226 chance that a driver in New Jersey hits an animal on the road, according to a new report from State Farm. The national average is 1 in 139.

That puts New Jersey at 39th in the nation for risk of an animal collision, despite residents' gripes with the number of deer roaming the streets in the Garden State

And there were around 30,000 New Jersey animal collisions from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The damage done to Kylie Moore's car after a crash on I-195 East (Kylie Moore)

Deer mating season drives up crash risk

The risk of a collision spikes in the last three months of the year.

November sees the most animal collisions, followed by October and then December.

Together, they account for 41% of crashes involving animals, according to State Farm spokesperson Dave Phillips.

Not coincidentally, that's when the fall rut — or deer mating season — takes place. Starting in mid-October, deer will sprint onto the road with reckless abandon when they are being pursued by a buck.

A map showing the risk of animal collision in each state. New Jersey is a low-risk state. (State Farm)

Dangerous “catapult crashes” on the rise

While not in the State Farm report, Phillips said to New Jersey 101.5 that there's been a recent increase in catapult crashes.

A catapult crash is when a vehicle hits an animal, such as a deer, and the force of the impact sends its body through the air. The animal then hits another vehicle, often going through the windshield.

Phillips said the best way to avoid being the victim of a catapult crash is not to tailgate.

The vast majority of animal collisions on New Jersey roads involve deer (Pascal-L-Marius)

Phillips said other safety tips to avoid hitting animals include:

🔴 looking out for deer crossing signs;

🔴 using extra caution during dusk and dawn;

🔴 scanning for animals close to the road, and;

🔴 using high beams when appropriate.

If you do hit a deer or another animal, pull over to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights. Even if a vehicle feels drivable, there could be damage to the undercarriage.

If a carcass is in the road, call the police and report it. Even if it's dead, the animal poses a risk to other drivers.

It's especially important to stay away from the animal if it's still alive. An injured or struggling animal can lash out and hurt you.

