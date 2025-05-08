🎭 Another arts organization in NJ has had its federal funding cut

NETCONG — Federal funding cuts to arts groups across the country continue to hit New Jersey.

The Growing Stage – The Children’s Theatre of New Jersey, the only resident stage company in the Garden State dedicated to children’s productions, has learned that its $10,000 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant has been withdrawn.

Officials with the Netcong theatre expressed their thoughts in a letter to friends on social media.

“This grant was particularly significant as it marked the first time The Growing Stage was recognized by the NEA—a source of great pride for our team and a testament to our hard work,” said Founder and Executive Director, Stephen L. Fredericks.

While this setback is disappointing, it does not diminish The Growing Stage’s achievements, Fredericks said. If anything, it reinforces their determination to move forward.

The Growing Stage’s mission is to nurture the development of the performing arts through education, and to create, produce and perform works that engage the entire family, according to the theatre’s website.

Fredericks said he filed an appeal and will move forward with its 44th Main Stage season.

“I have taken advantage of the seven-day appeal window to seek the restoration of the grant and have emailed a letter this morning requesting a review of their decision,” Fredericks said.

He also reached out to Congressmen Tom Kean and Josh Gottheimer, as well as Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill.

Fredericks thanked artists, funding partners, and patrons for their commitment to continue the theatre’s mission.

Currently performing at The Growing Stage is "Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical," through May 18. It's the story of a girl who loses her beloved stuffed animal, and fights to get the animal back.

Currently performing at The Growing Stage is “Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical,” through May 18. It’s the story of a girl who loses her beloved stuffed animal, and fights to get the animal back.

The Growing Stage is not the only arts group in New Jersey to lose federal funding.

McCarter Theatre in Princeton announced on Friday it is also facing a sudden massive funding loss after its federal grant for this year was withdrawn.

