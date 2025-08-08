They say that: “when one door closes, another door opens.” So is the case with a new, fresh concept restaurant that will have Italian influences opening in Nutley.

GAC makes a move

GAC Hospitality, a prominent restaurant management and ownership company, closed the doors at Hudson Rose but now opens the doors on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025, to its new concept restaurant, Bacarosa.

What’s cooking at Bacarosa?

You will find the mandatory wood-fired pizza on the menu along with a playful rendition of “pigs in a blanket” that I am anxious to try, made with mortadella, smoked mozzarella, and Roman mustard.

Pizza Bacarosa Press Release/ Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Other items on the menu that stood out to me were the truffle, Cacio e Pepe pizza with wild mushrooms, pecorino cheese, and black truffles, Bacarosa’s black bass piccata, and a great porterhouse also caught my eye. Take note that all their inviting pastas on the menu are hand-made.

In addition to these entrees, they have an antipasto and small plates to accommodate the not-so-hungry.

Cheers!

The beverage program at Bacarosa will be Italian-based with signature cocktails that will draw from Italian flavors and ingredients, and the restaurant will have a “robust” wine list that will pair nicely with the dishes on the menu.

Cocktails, Cheers Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The new restaurant will be open and taking reservations starting at 4 p.m.; eventually, lunch and brunch will soon follow.

This new restaurant looks inviting. I get a little afraid when I hear or see the term “new concept”, but looking over their menu, it looks like they have kept the essence of Italian cooking with a new flair of ingredients and presentation.

I look forward to enjoying their new restaurant.