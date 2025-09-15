🔴 A man was arrested outside a school in Bergen County

🔴 Police say he pretended to be a federal agent

🔴 He had a knife

ENGLEWOOD — An armed man who pretended to be a federal agent and was seen lurking outside near a school in Bergen County has been arrested, according to police.

On Friday, Sept. 12, the police received a report from the Englewood Public School District security team about a man near the elementary school claiming to be a federal agent.

He was not an agent at all.

Officers from both the Englewood and Tenafly police departments quickly found the man and took him into custody.

He had a knife on him, too.

Police said the individual never entered the school, so no shelter-in-place procedures were implemented.

They said the man will face several criminal charges.

The EPD has extended its gratitude to the EPSD Security Team and the Tenafly Police Department. “Their swift coordination ensured the suspect was apprehended without incident.”

