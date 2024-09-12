‘Lip-schmackin good’ cookies from New York are now here in NJ

ENGLEWOOD — A beloved cookie shop that's been dishing sweets in Manhattan for over a decade has crossed the bridge to set up a location in the Garden State.

Bergen County is the newest home to Schmackary's, which promotes itself as "Generation Y's Answer to the Old American Bake Shop."

The new bakery is set up in a shopping center along W. Palisade Ave. in Englewood.

According to the company's Facebook page, the new spot opened its doors on Aug. 22.

Schmackary's, named after owner Zachary Schmahl, has offered in-store treats out of a shop on West 45th Street in Hell's Kitchen since 2012. The non-traditional cookies are also available for local and nationwide delivery.

Out of the New York location, Schmackary's regularly partners with Broadway shows to create limited-time cookies.

Available flavors at Schmackary's change often. Three cookie flavors are available seven days a week: Funfetti, Cookies & Cream, and The Classic (chocolate chip). Others, like Maple Bacon, Peanut Butter Cup, Lucky Charmed, and Oatmeal Rum Raisin, are only available on select days. Some flavors come and go based on the time of year.

According to Boozy Burbs, Schmackary's is in the beginning stages of a major expansion, with several additional stores expected in northern New Jersey and New York City.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz