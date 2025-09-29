💼 Union County assistant prosecutor accused of mocking Charlie Kirk's death in Facebook post

📱 Wave of fallout in NJ, with teachers, doctor facing scrutiny for social media reactions

🏥 NJ surgeon denies celebrating Kirk's assassination, after a nurse's accusations

A public prosecutor in Union County has been suspended over an inflammatory social media post following the assasination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Colleen Ruppert had a Facebook account in which she went as “Colly Ru,” New Jersey Globe reported.

“Charlie Kirk was shot. Hmmm… thoughts and prayers. Now, what’s for dinner,” Ruppert posted, the report said.

NJ reckons with Kirk social media fallout - Union County Courthouse Google Maps Union County Courthouse (Google Maps) loading...

Prosecutor's office responds amid Facebook investigation

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office, located in Elizabeth, said there was no comment on the personnel matter that was under investigation.

“The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is resolute in its mission to protect all citizens. We are dedicated to upholding the law for all citizens of Union County and will not tolerate any actions that threaten the peace and safety of our community,” a spokesperson said on Monday.

Fallout spreads: NJ teachers disciplined over posts on Kirk

In the week or so following the assassination of Kirk, conservative activists were exposing New Jersey teachers and other professionals for social media posts.

At least one of the educators was fired after receiving backlash for online comments, while another resigned from her position.

Bergen County doctor accused of insensitive remark

Meanwhile, out of Englewood, a doctor at a Bergen County hospital was accused by a nurse of celebrating Kirk’s death at work.

The nurse said she voiced sadness at that news on Sept. 10 and that the doctor made a statement about Kirk having it coming, which the doctor has disputed.

"As a surgeon, I have seen firsthand the devastation violence inflicts on families and I do not wish that on anyone," Matthew Jung said in a statement released to NorthJersey.com.

He said Kirk's words had "caused real pain for many" but that the conservative speaker did not deserve to be assassinated.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom