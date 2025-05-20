🚔 NY woman reports aggressive car theft

A 15-year-old New Jersey boy is in trouble in two states after police say he stole an elderly New York woman’s car and then led police on a chase near the George Washington Bridge.

The Mahwah teen remained in custody in Bergen County as of Tuesday.

Before 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police in the Rockland County village of Suffern got a call from the victim's neighbor.

The elderly female victim told police that she had paid the teen several times to mow her yard.

This time, police said he asked to move her car from her driveway and followed the victim into her home as she got the keys.

Police said he then grabbed the keys from her hand and pushed the woman over, before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS for injury to an arm. Her son later brought her to a hospital to be evaluated.

Suffern Police and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the carjacking scene and the stolen vehicle was entered into a national crime database.

Back in northern New Jersey, police in Englewood soon spotted the Toyota Camry and tried to pull it over, Independent Online News reported.

The teen took off, hitting several cars along the way.

He drove along Route 4 and ultimately crashed near the George Washington Bridge, where the driver was arrested.

The teen “made admissions in regard to stealing the vehicle, but became uncooperative and aggressive towards police,” Suffern Police said.

He was being held in a juvenile detention facility, awaiting arraignment on charges by Englewood Police.

Police were then hoping to have him transferred to the youth section of Rockland County criminal court for arraignment in New York.

