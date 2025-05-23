🔻4 NJ men indicted of carjacking robbery

🔻Involved 2 stolen cars, police say

🔻Elderly victims were hurt

A group of four young men from Newark has been indicted on criminal charges after allegedly breaking into an elderly couple’s Union County home and physically attacking and robbing them.

The disturbing incident happened at a Union Township home on Scott Court.

Asim Key, 21, Yashir Phillips, 20, and 23-year-olds Rahiem Maldonado and Altamir Thorton were each charged with carjacking, robbery, arson, three counts of burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft and hindering prosecution.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, the men allegedly pulled up in a BMW X3 which had been previously stolen from Livingston, Union Township police said.

Wearing masks, they allegedly forced entry into the home to get the keys to a high-end car parked in the driveway, after assaulting the victims and also taking cash and a purse.

Both vehicles were used as the group fled, ​​Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

The BMW stolen previously was soon found burned out on a Newark street.

Three of the defendants accused in separate armed robbery

Maldonado, Thorton and Phillips have been in Bergen County Jail since being arrested in November for a separate armed robbery incident.

The trio, along with two juveniles, have been accused of robbing some patrons dining outside an Englewoood steakhouse in August 2024.

Key was arrested in connection with the Union home invasion on Feb. 19 and was being held in Essex County Jail.

He also faced additional drug charges.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Intelligence Unit Sergeant Katelyn Prata at 908-447-6195 or Union Police Detective William Young at 908-851-5037.

