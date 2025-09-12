🔴 A Somerset County drug dealer has admitted his role in the deaths of four people

🔴 He pleaded guilty in court to selling them fentanyl in 2022

🔴 He also intended to sell cocaine to others following the deaths

TRENTON — A Somerset County man has admitted to selling fentanyl and cocaine that resulted in the deaths of four people.

Somerset man pleads guilty in deadly fentanyl case

The man, Mauricio Gutierrez, 52, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba announced Thursday.

On June 22, 2022, Gutierrez sold fentanyl on two separate occasions from his home, which resulted in the deaths of four people.

Drug dealing continued even after fatal overdoses

When he was arrested on Sept. 27, 2023, law enforcement officers found cocaine in Gutierrez’s car and home.

Even after becoming aware of the fentanyl deaths, Gutierrez admitted to police he intended to sell the cocaine they found in his car and home at a later date.

Part of nationwide crackdown on cartels

The case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Facing decades in federal prison

Each of the four counts against Gutierrez is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison, and the sentences of each count may run consecutively. Each count also carries a potential fine of more than $1 million.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13.

