🔴 Two Bergen County men have been accused of sexually abusing children

🔴 One man had a supervisory role over his victim, officials said

🔴 The other charged man is married

ENGLEWOOD — Authorities have charged two Bergen County men with the sexual assault of children in separate cases.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against Joseph Hicks, 30, and Delfino Simon-Roca, 56, on Wednesday.

Hicks, a security officer from Englewood, was arrested in Paramus on Monday. He's charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment.

The security officer is accused of sexually assaulting a victim in Englewood between the ages of 13 and 16. Hicks had a "supervisory role" over the victim, according to prosecutors.

Officials said Englewood police contacted the prosecutor's office's special victims unit on Nov. 14 about the accusations.

Cliffside Park police (via Instagram) Cliffside Park police (via Instagram) loading...

Simon-Roca, a married construction worker from Cliffside Park, was arrested on Tuesday.

Simon-Roca is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13. The assaults happened in Cliffside on three occasions, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators in Bergen County first learned of the accusations against Simon-Roca in late October through a tip from the Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Hicks and Simon-Roca are both being held in Bergen County jail pending separate court hearings.

