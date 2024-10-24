Must-visit hot spots for Real Housewives of New Jersey fans
As “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans wait to see what (and who) is in store for season 15 — why not do a "housewife for a day" tour of Jersey locations?
Over the years, a few good spots have come and gone.
The Manor in West Orange was the site of the infamous Christening brawl involving Teresa, Joe and Joe, Melissa and family that launched season 3 (“This is a kid’s christening!”)
That high-end venue closed over the summer.
There was also the short-lived “Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza.”
In peaceful times, a united Gorga family opened a restaurant in East Hanover in May 2017 but it closed less than a year later.
Luckily, there are still plenty of spots with strong RHONJ ties that fans can check out (Taste of Reality kept track of some earl ones) — and in most cases, grab a meal.
