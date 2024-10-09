Cooler brand YETI opening its first NJ location inside a mall

PARAMUS — The popular cooler and drinkware brand YETI is opening its first New Jersey brick-and-mortar location.

The company has more than 20 locations across the country. It plans to add another in November, to Westfield Garden State Plaza.

According to public job listings by the store, YETI is hiring "store experience guides" and other positions to join the opening in "early November."

According to NJ.com, the store will be located on Level 2 of the mall, between Coach and the Apple store.

Beyond coolers and tumblers, YETI locations sell branded apparel, bags, camping gear, and more.

NJ.com says a a grand-opening event running through Nov. 17 will feature a raffle and a gift-with-purchase deal.

In Paramus, retail stores are closed on Sundays. The rest of the week, the mall is open at 10 a.m., until 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

YETI opened its first New York location in April 2024.

