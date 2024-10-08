NJ minimum wage is increasing again, to keep up with rising costs

⚫ New Jersey ties minimum wage to inflation

⚫ NJ's minimum wage topped $15 for the first time in 2024

⚫ Some workers have a lower minimum wage

A New Jersey law signed in 2019 that promises a minimum-wage increase of at least a dollar each year recorded its final increase for most workers in January 2024, but the state's minimum pay will still rise again in 2025.

The minimum hourly payment for workers is going up in order to help folks keep up with the rising cost of living.

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said on Tuesday that New Jersey's minimum wage will increase by 36 cents on Jan. 1.

The 2025 increase will bring New Jersey's minimum wage to $15.49 per hour.

New Jersey is one of several states that tie their minimum wage to inflation.

In February 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that resulted in the gradual increase of New Jersey's minimum wage to $15.13 per hour in January 2024 for most employees.

Under the same law, minimum wage for seasonal employees and folks who work for small employers will continue to increase gradually until 2028, NJDOL said. Minimum wage for these workers increases 80 cents, to $14.53 per hour, on Jan. 1.

Come the new year, the minimum cash wage rate for tipped workers will rise to $5.62 per hour, from $5.26.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5