Retired NJ chief county sheriff charged with downloading child porn

Stephen Bojekian (www.njlpia.org/Google Maps)

FRANKLIN LAKES — A former powerful Bergen County law enforcement official has been arrested on disturbing charges.

Stephen Bojekian retired as the chief of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office in 2004 after serving the department for over 26 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

However, he's now on the other side of the law.

The 69-year-old Bojekian was arrested in Paramus on Thursday, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Stephen Bojekian (www.njlpia.org)
He was charged with possessing child sexual abuse material, a third-degree offense.

Prosecutors said a search of Bojekian's home in Franklin Lakes found he had downloaded child porn using the internet.

The sexually explicit photos were of prepubescent and pubescent children, prosecutors said.

Bojekian was taken to Morris County Jail. He was released on Friday evening, according to jail records.

Operates private office

In 2005, Bojekian started a business as a private investigator. The website for Analytical Consulting Associates says it offers criminal and civil investigations, consultants, and security assessments.

Bojekian holds committee positions for state and international police chief’s associations, the website says.

He has also served on the State Association of Chiefs of Police examination board since 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the NJSACOP for an update on his current status.

