FORT LEE — Three police officers are lucky to be alive after being attacked by a carjacker on the George Washington Bridge early this morning, according to authorities.

It started in South Hackensack around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to a crash on Route 46 near an unnamed business, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Detectives said they found the crashed vehicle, which they later determined had been stolen out of New York City in an armed carjacking.

But the suspected carjacker wasn't there. He had run from the scene and tried to steal another car, prosecutors said

After one failed attempt, the male suspect was able to steal another vehicle. He drove off toward Fort Lee.

Cars use the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Soon after, the vehicle stolen from South Hackensack was found on the George Washington Bridge. It was no longer operable.

Prosecutors said Port Authority police officers found the disabled vehicle and the suspect on the bridge.

He had a knife, attacked the police officers, and tried to steal a police vehicle, prosecutors said.

Three police officers were injured in the attack before the suspect was taken down and arrested. They were hospitalized and released later Sunday.

The suspect was also hospitalized and remains in custody. He has not yet been named by authorities.

Accused drunk driver released

Allendale Police Officer Mark Dunn, Jr. was hospitalized last weekend during a traffic stop in Saddle River.

A drunk driver crashed into his police vehicle, police said. Joseph Ford, 18, faces charges including driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of fourth-degree assault by auto.

Dunn suffered a shattered hand, a broken pelvis, a fractured femur, and a fractured kneecap, according to state Police Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev.

Ford has been released pending trial, Andreyev said.

"He is a flight risk and from another country. His actions show he has no care for our laws. Now he gets set free, while our officer fights to make it out of the hospital. Something is wrong with our system," said Andreyev.

