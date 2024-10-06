2 NJ police officers hospitalized by drunk driver, cops say

🚨 18-year-old from New York charged with DUI

SADDLE RIVER — A man from New York City was drunk and speeding when he crashed into two police vehicles involved in a traffic stop, according to prosecutors.

Joseph Ford, 18, was one of four people hospitalized by the four-car chain-reaction crash in Saddle River late Saturday night.

He's charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

The crash also hospitalized two police officers and another person who had pulled over for a traffic stop, prosecutors said.

Chain-reaction crash in Saddle River

Officials said Saddle River Police Officer John Latka had pulled over a vehicle on Route 17 near East Allendale Road around 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

Allendale Police Officer Mark Dunn, Jr., who was officially sworn in as an Allendale police officer in January 2023, stopped by to help with the traffic stop.

Their two police vehicles were stopped on the shoulder with their lights flashing when Dunn's vehicle was hit by a Range Rover driven by Ford, prosecutors said.

SEE ALSO: Second fatal crash on busy NJ highway this week kills 2

Officer Mark Dunn, Jr., at left, at his swearing-in (Allendale police via Facebook) Officer Mark Dunn, Jr., at left, at his swearing-in (Allendale police via Facebook) loading...

The force sent Dunn's vehicle into the other police vehicle and then into the car that had been originally pulled over. All four vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors said Ford tried to run away after the crash but was caught.

Ford was taken to the hospital and was still there Sunday afternoon. He is being held in custody pending a court appearance.

Two NJ police officers injured

Both Officers Dunn and Latka were hospitalized from the crash.

“These 2 officers were serving their communities last night when a drunk driver seriously injured them. We pray for their recovery,” said PBA President Peter Andreyev.

Dunn remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the NJ State PBA. Latka was treated for minor injuries and released.

A passenger in Ford's vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that was originally pulled over were hospitalized as well.

Authorities said none of their injuries were life-threatening.

