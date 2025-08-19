We have some very wealthy people living in the Garden State.

There’s Alpine, where the celebrity likes of C.C. Sabathia and Eddie Murphy have lived.

There’s Short Hills, where there’s a mall selling nothing that I could dream of affording. Oh, there’s even Tavistock in South Jersey that, in 2018, had only three houses and was developed by very rich people to have near exclusive access to their own golf club.

But there’s the rich, and then there are billionaires.

If you’re looking to bump into a billionaire in New Jersey, good luck. It’s probably not going to happen as there are only a few in the entire state of 9.5 million people.

In fact, a state ranking was just done of who has the most billionaires. DSTGAMING did a study of the 500 richest billionaires in the United States (there are 900-something altogether) and where they live. Then they did a state ranking.

The state with the most billionaires per million people is New York. Believe it or not, Wyoming is No. 2.

And New Jersey ranks 36th. Perhaps shockingly, Mississippi ranks above us.

Here in the Garden State, we have three billionaires who are among the 500 richest, and we have seven altogether.

The richest is John Overdeck. He’s the wealthiest person in New Jersey, according to Forbes, and has a net worth of $7.4 billion. He lives in Millburn and made his fortune by co-founding Two Sigma, a quantitative investing firm.

Rocco Commisso of Saddle River is number two with $6.4 billion, and Peter Kellogg of Short Hills is number three with $4.9 billion.