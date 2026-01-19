A scary coyote encounter has Saddle River residents on edge after a family’s small dog was grabbed and vanished into the woods, police say.

The January incident on Burning Hollow Road marks another unsettling reminder that coyotes are now common across New Jersey — and they’re not just in the woods anymore.

They’re everywhere.

These stealthy creatures are in all 21 counties. Further, 96% of New Jersey land has coyotes, according to a Rutgers report. They are just so elusive that we tend to never know they are there. They’re probably watching us when we don’t even realize it.

The missing dog has not been found, and Tyco Animal Control is actively investigating, authorities told local media.

Police are urging residents to be extra cautious this time of year.

January through March is coyote mating season, when male coyotes can become more territorial and aggressive, increasing the risk of encounters with pets or even small children.

Garden State wildlife officials estimate thousands of the wild canines roam both rural and suburban areas. They’ve been seen in parks, backyards, and neighborhoods where families and pets live.

While attacks on humans remain rare, experts say coyotes will take advantage of easy targets — especially small pets left outside unattended. That’s why officials recommend keeping dogs on a leash, supervising outdoor play for young children, and carrying something like an air horn or whistle if you’re out walking. It’s a shame when you’ve worked hard enough to afford a home with a nice fenced-in yard, and then you’re afraid to use it.

As winter drags on and coyotes roam more frequently through neighborhoods, police say the key word is awareness — because your backyard could be closer to the woods than you realize.