Woman found dead in wealthy NJ neighborhood home’s pool

SADDLE RIVER — A woman is dead after being pulled from a pool at a home in a wealthy New Jersey neighborhood and an investigation is underway.

The 39-year-old woman was found in a pool along Fox Hedge Road in Saddle River on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Saddle River police got a call from the residence reporting the incident around 4:26 p.m.

She was then taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood where she was declared dead. Officials have not identified the victim or released a cause of death.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the Saddle River police are investigating the incident. Authorities said no other information would be released.

Death in a wealthy neighborhood

The median household income in Saddle River was above $250,000, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. And around 83% of its homes are valued at over $1,000,000. Data for incomes and home values above those figures were not available.

The homes along Fox Hedge Road are upscale and many have luxurious inground pools. One nine-bedroom home on the road was listed for $7,495,000 on Zillow.com. Another seven-bedroom home just down the street was listed for $3,988,000.

Authorities have not revealed the address of the home where the woman was found or if she was a resident.

