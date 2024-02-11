Surprise! These towns in NJ are getting richer

By now, we have heard a lot about the richest towns in New Jersey.

Short Hills (Millburn) and Rumson have made recent nationwide rankings — both have been longtime strongholds on a statewide ranking of median household income.

An analysis in 2023 by World Population Review found 14.8% of all New Jersey households earn more than $200,000 annually — only second to Washington, D.C.

But what about towns that have seen the biggest increases in wealth?

Using a decade of U.S. Census data, the following NJ communities have done notably well.

New Jersey's best-kept secret?

Statewide over the same decade, the median household income went up 38% — from $69,667 to $96,346.

While Saddle River was already a six-figure median income back in 2012, the second-ranked community might come as a surprise.

Elk Township spans nearly 20 square miles in southern Gloucester County.

It has long been known as an agricultural community but offers a key location less than an hour from Philadelphia and just a bike ride from the Glassboro campus of Rowan University.

Elk Township Mayor Carolyn King-Sammons said it was the location that drew her to town over three decades ago, along with her husband.

She noted that several age-restricted developments that have joined the town’s landscape during the past decade.

King-Sammons said many are looking to retire in a community that still has plenty of open space and “small town” feel, while still being relatively close to loved ones.

She said there has also been a decent amount of improved retail options offering the amenities that most of NJ has grown used to.

For King-Sammons, Elk might still be a best-kept secret in other parts of the state, as she often gets asked “where?” when she mentions where she lives.

A redevelopment plan has long been on the books for Elk, she added, and should only continue such positive growth.

The Villages at Still Run are a seven-phase redevelopment plan overseen by the Quaker Group.

With all but the final phase under contract, more than 800 single-family homes or townhouse residences will be built in Elk, while also preserving over 200 acres of open space, according to the developer’s website.

