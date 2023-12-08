Stolen car chase, fatal pedestrian crash in NJ snarl Route 17

🚨The pursuit of a stolen car led to a crash

A car chase ended in a crash and a pedestrian was killed in two separate incidents on Route 17 on Friday.

In the first incident, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff told the Daily Voice that the pursuit began on Route 4 and continued north on the Garden State Parkway and Route 17. The two vehicles went in different directions with officers pursuing a Range Rover.

The SUV eventually crashed near East Allendale Road and the two teens inside fled on foot but were later taken into custody, according to Saddle River police in a Nixle alert. The crash brought down a power line which started several small fires.

Fatal pedestrian crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian was struck on southbound Route 17 just south of Fairmount Avenue in Ramsey around 6:40 a.m., Ramsey police told NorthJersey.com. The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.

The highway was closed in both directions between the crash sites for much of the morning. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Jeff Fromm said that many of the roads around Route 17 were slow with traffic getting around the closure points.

Saddle River and Ramsey police on Friday afternoon ng did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

