NJ neighborhoods where the richest families are most likely to live
New Jersey and affluence are perfect together, it seems.
According to an analysis by World Population Review this year, 14.8% of all New Jersey households earn more than $200,000 annually — only second to Washington D.C., where the amount is 19.8%.
With a population of more than 9 million residents, married couples are the basis of about 63% of the state's households. They account for most of those high-earning households.
The following ZIP codes have the greatest percentage of family households earning well over $200,000, which is twice the average median income.
So how does the $200,000 mark compare to the state's median income?
Out of roughly 3.4 million households, the state’s median income was $89,703, based on 2021 U.S. Census data.
A more recent estimate puts the median income at $96,346.
As for how the above list was determined, a household is one or more persons living in a private dwelling as opposed to living in group quarters.
A non-family household is one or more people living in a private dwelling who are not “related” persons: two college students renting an apartment; a single person living in a house; four people who share a house but are not related.
It is considered a family household if any two of the members are related by birth, marriage, or adoption, regardless of how many household members there are.
A family household could be married couples with or without children, as well as a parent living with a child and a roommate.
