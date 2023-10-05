NJ neighborhoods where the richest families are most likely to live

New Jersey and affluence are perfect together, it seems.

According to an analysis by World Population Review this year, 14.8% of all New Jersey households earn more than $200,000 annually — only second to Washington D.C., where the amount is 19.8%.

With a population of more than 9 million residents, married couples are the basis of about 63% of the state's households. They account for most of those high-earning households.

The following ZIP codes have the greatest percentage of family households earning well over $200,000, which is twice the average median income.

So how does the $200,000 mark compare to the state's median income?

Out of roughly 3.4 million households, the state’s median income was $89,703, based on 2021 U.S. Census data.

A more recent estimate puts the median income at $96,346.

As for how the above list was determined, a household is one or more persons living in a private dwelling as opposed to living in group quarters.

A non-family household is one or more people living in a private dwelling who are not “related” persons: two college students renting an apartment; a single person living in a house; four people who share a house but are not related.

It is considered a family household if any two of the members are related by birth, marriage, or adoption, regardless of how many household members there are.

A family household could be married couples with or without children, as well as a parent living with a child and a roommate.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

