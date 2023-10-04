How many billionaires live in New Jersey and who are they?
💰 Three of the richest Americans live in NJ
💰 The state is home to more than three billionaires
💰 One of them is a Rutgers graduate
This year’s edition of the Forbes 400 richest Americans is out — and three NJ men familiar to the list are still on it.
But first, a look at the unfathomable wealth, worldwide. Overall, the planet has 2,640 billionaires who are now worth a collective $12.2 trillion, according to Forbes.
The United States still has the most — 735 billionaires, worth a collective $4.5 trillion.
Of those uber-wealthy Americans, there are five billionaires who call NJ their primary home.
💰 #5 Duncan MacMillanNet worth:
Hometown:
Business:
MacMillan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1966. He is currently chair of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Director’s Leadership Council and a Trustee Emeritus of the university.
💰 #4 Larry Robbins
Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,575 wealthiest in the world)
Hometown: Alpine
Business: Founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management. The New York hedge fund oversees some $7 billion in assets.
He's also passionate about hockey. Robbins was executive producer of "Open Heart," a documentary New York Rangers iconic goalie Henrik Lundqvist and his journey to return to hockey after heart surgery.
💰 #3 Peter Kellogg
Net worth: $3.8 billion (#745 wealthiest in the world)
295 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Short Hills
Business: Sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs in 2000, for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. Chairman of reinsurance outfit IAT
A avid yachtsman, he has supported various boating endeavors off the Jersey Shore, including the restoration of a 19th-century vessel Myth, out of Bay Head.
💰 #2 John Overdeck
Net worth: $7.3 billion (#324 wealthiest in the world)
137 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Millburn
Business: Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of Two Sigma. The data-driven hedge fund is the largest business of the quantitative investing powerhouse.
💰 #1 Rocco Commisso
Net worth: $8 billion (#279 wealthiest in the world)
114 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Saddle River
Business: Founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, based in New York.
He also is the owner of Italian Serie A soccer team, Fiorentina, since June 2019.
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
25 richest families in America
Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson
NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Top NJ contributions to President Biden's re-election campaign
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5