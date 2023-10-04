How many billionaires live in New Jersey and who are they?

Billionaires in NJ (Canva)

💰 Three of the richest Americans live in NJ

💰 The state is home to more than three billionaires

💰 One of them is a Rutgers graduate

This year’s edition of the Forbes 400 richest Americans is out — and three NJ men familiar to the list are still on it.

But first, a look at the unfathomable wealth, worldwide. Overall, the planet has 2,640 billionaires who are now worth a collective $12.2 trillion, according to Forbes.

The United States still has the most — 735 billionaires, worth a collective $4.5 trillion.

Of those uber-wealthy Americans, there are five billionaires who call NJ their primary home.

Duncan MacMillan (Forbes via Duncan MacMillan)
💰 #5 Duncan MacMillan

Net worth:
Hometown:
Business:

MacMillan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1966. He is currently chair of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Director’s Leadership Council and a Trustee Emeritus of the university.

Larry Robbins (Photo by Arturo Holmes_Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)
💰 #4 Larry Robbins

Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,575 wealthiest in the world)
Hometown: Alpine
Business: Founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management. The New York hedge fund oversees some $7 billion in assets.

He's also passionate about hockey. Robbins was executive producer of "Open Heart," a documentary New York Rangers iconic goalie Henrik Lundqvist and his journey to return to hockey after heart surgery.

Peter Kellogg (National Sailing Hall of Fame)
💰 #3 Peter Kellogg

Net worth: $3.8 billion (#745 wealthiest in the world)
295 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Short Hills
Business: Sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs in 2000, for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. Chairman of reinsurance outfit IAT

A avid yachtsman, he has supported various boating endeavors off the Jersey Shore, including the restoration of a 19th-century vessel Myth, out of Bay Head.

John Overdeck (Brian Ach_Getty Images for Bloomberg)
💰 #2 John Overdeck

Net worth: $7.3 billion (#324 wealthiest in the world)
137 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Millburn
Business: Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of Two Sigma. The data-driven hedge fund is the largest business of the quantitative investing powerhouse.

Rocco Commisso (Gabriele Maltinti_Getty Images)
💰 #1 Rocco Commisso

Net worth: $8 billion (#279 wealthiest in the world)
114 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023
Hometown: Saddle River
Business: Founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, based in New York.
He also is the owner of Italian Serie A soccer team, Fiorentina, since June 2019.

