How many billionaires live in New Jersey and who are they?

💰 Three of the richest Americans live in NJ

💰 The state is home to more than three billionaires

💰 One of them is a Rutgers graduate

This year’s edition of the Forbes 400 richest Americans is out — and three NJ men familiar to the list are still on it.

But first, a look at the unfathomable wealth, worldwide. Overall, the planet has 2,640 billionaires who are now worth a collective $12.2 trillion, according to Forbes.

The United States still has the most — 735 billionaires, worth a collective $4.5 trillion.

Of those uber-wealthy Americans, there are five billionaires who call NJ their primary home.

richest NJ billionaires #5 Duncan MacMillan (Forbes via Duncan MacMillan) Duncan MacMillan (Forbes via Duncan MacMillan) loading...

MacMillan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University in 1966. He is currently chair of the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Director’s Leadership Council and a Trustee Emeritus of the university.

#4 richest NJ billionaires Larry Robbins ((Photo by Arturo Holmes_Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) Larry Robbins (Photo by Arturo Holmes_Getty Images for Tribeca Festival) loading...

Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,575 wealthiest in the world)

Hometown: Alpine

Business: Founder and CEO of Glenview Capital Management. The New York hedge fund oversees some $7 billion in assets.

He's also passionate about hockey. Robbins was executive producer of "Open Heart," a documentary New York Rangers iconic goalie Henrik Lundqvist and his journey to return to hockey after heart surgery.

richest NJ billionaires #3 Peter Kellogg (National Sailing Hall of Fame) Peter Kellogg (National Sailing Hall of Fame) loading...

Net worth: $3.8 billion (#745 wealthiest in the world)

295 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023

Hometown: Short Hills

Business: Sold brokerage house Spear, Leeds & Kellogg to Goldman Sachs in 2000, for $6.5 billion in cash and stock. Chairman of reinsurance outfit IAT

A avid yachtsman, he has supported various boating endeavors off the Jersey Shore, including the restoration of a 19th-century vessel Myth, out of Bay Head.

richest NJ billionaires #2 John Overdeck (Brian Ach_Getty Images for Bloomberg) John Overdeck (Brian Ach_Getty Images for Bloomberg) loading...

Net worth: $7.3 billion (#324 wealthiest in the world)

137 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023

Hometown: Millburn

Business: Co-Founder & Co-Chairman of Two Sigma. The data-driven hedge fund is the largest business of the quantitative investing powerhouse.

richest NJ billionaires #1 Rocco Commisso (Gabriele Maltinti_Getty Images) Rocco Commisso (Gabriele Maltinti_Getty Images) loading...

Net worth: $8 billion (#279 wealthiest in the world)

114 on Forbes 400 Richest Americans 2023

Hometown: Saddle River

Business: Founder and CEO of cable company Mediacom, based in New York.

He also is the owner of Italian Serie A soccer team, Fiorentina, since June 2019.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

25 richest families in America To find out which clans hold the most wealth, Stacker compiled a list of the 25 richest families in America using 2020 data from Forbes Gallery Credit: Taylor Johnson

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5