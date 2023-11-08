This was named New Jersey’s richest town

When you hear “richest town in New Jersey”, several towns come immediately to mind; places like Alpine, Princeton, Deal, and Colts Neck just to name a few, and that doesn’t include any of the wealthy enclaves in Bergen or Morris Counties.

I guess I should point out that the winner isn’t really a town at all; it’s an “unincorporated community and Census Designated place.” I’m not sure exactly what that means; is it a town, or is it a neighborhood? It’s located inside another town, Millburn, which may give away the answer to which town is the richest: Short Hills.

For this ranking, average household income was the barometer. Supposedly, the figure is $250,000, which I find almost laughably low (not that I wouldn’t turn down $250k).

Short Hills is a wealthy community with a high cost of living. The median home value in Short Hills is $1.2 million!

Forbes ranked Short Hills #2 richest town in New Jersey, behind Rockleigh, with Alpine, Saddle River, and Essex Fells.

Like Rockleigh, Short Hills is home to a large number of high net worth individuals; Peter Kellogg, the billionaire investor is one of them, which adds to its image as a place where rich people go to find success. Eighty-eight percent of the people who live in the neighborhood have Bachelor’s degrees or higher.

Short Hills is known for its luxurious homes, which sell for an average of $2,081,669 each. A significant 91% of the people who live there own their own houses. The town’s beauty comes from its winding roads and well-kept fields, which make for a peaceful and picturesque atmosphere.

