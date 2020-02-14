Short Hills man dies in Colorado ski accident

An Essex County man died at Vail Mountain in Colorado on Thursday.

Jason Varnish, 46, of the Short Hills section of Millburn, died in an incident at the base of a ski lift at the resort's Blue Sky Basin, Eagle County Coroner Karla Bettis said Friday. A cause of death will be released following an autopsy.

Bettis did not reveal details about what led to the incident.

Vail Mountain spokeswoman Hannah Dixon said the ski patrol performed CPR on a man involved in a "serious incident" before he was taken to Vail Health Hospital, where he died.

“Vail Mountain and the entire Vail Resorts family express our sincere condolences and extend our support to the guest’s family and friends,” Vail Mountain CEO Beth Howard said.

