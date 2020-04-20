Neiman Marcus poised to file for bankruptcy as stores stay closed

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy, according to a report from Reuters, in what could be the first major U.S. department store chain to fall victim to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey has two remaining Neiman Marcus department stores, one each at Short Hills mall in Millburn (Short Hills section of the township) and Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus. The high-end retail chain also has a Neiman Marcus Last Call outlet store at the Bergen Town Center in Paramus.

A Last Call outlet store at the Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth closed its doors for good in November, as reported by NJ.com.

The company, which also owns Bergdorf Goodman, decided to focus mainly on its full-priced stores as recently as March, as reported by Forbes.

All of its retail locations have been closed in New Jersey since mid-March, when the state issued its non-essential business directives to try and stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

