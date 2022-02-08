Closed since March 2020, Hilton Short Hills has reopening date

SHORT HILLS — The Hilton across from The Mall at Short Hills will soon welcome guests for the first time in nearly two years.

Hilton Short Hills announced on Tuesday that its reopening its doors on March 1 — it shut down in March 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 314-room hotel said it'll reopen with elevated cleaning and disinfection processes, to offer guests a "cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out."

"Since opening in 1989, Hilton Short Hills has been a pillar in the community," said Chris Akoury, general manager. "We're thrilled to welcome back guests and invite them to make new memories."

The property has an indoor and outdoor pool, two tennis courts, and 21,000 square feet of meeting space, including a 300-seat ballroom.

The Hotel said it will reopen The Retreat Bar & Rooftop in the spring. Guests can sit fireside and enjoy food and cocktails.

To mark the relaunch, Hilton Short Hills is a offering a number of packages for stays in March and April. One offers guests a $100 Nordstrom gift card and a personal stylist. Another includes tickets for two to the world premiere of The Wanderer at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Hilton Short Hills is located at 41 John F. Kennedy Parkway, 25 miles from New York City.

