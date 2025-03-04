👂 NJ studios open, more coming

👂 All ear piercings by nurses

👂 Need-to-know NJ regulations

A new chain is open in New Jersey that offers ear piercings done by only licensed nurses, with its own hypoallergenic jewelry brand.

Rowan is "mom-founded and women-led," with studios in Princeton at Palmer Square and in Closter.

There are also Rowan locations on the way in Cherry Hill and at the Mall at Short Hills.

Princeton piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) Princeton piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) loading...

The services are for eight types of ear piercings — outer ear, including lobe, helix, mid helix, forward helix, flat, conch and tragus.

There are two methods for piercing, needle or device, and a few of the types require a needle.

piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) loading...

It is important to know that in New Jersey, a child cannot just show up with peers for any type of piercing without a proper chaperone for each.

A parent or legal guardian must be present and must show proof of guardianship - such as a birth certificate, school registration or identification or passport.

piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) loading...

In summer 2022, the state amended its rules for body art and ear-piercing facilities.

New Jersey officials say it was a safety issue, as piercings are invasive and could cause infections.

At Rowan piercing shops for the youngest customers there is also a requirement of one DTaP vaccine for children ages 5 and under.

piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) piercing studio (Credit: Rowan) loading...

The company's website is very comprehensive, showing you the proper names for each type of ear piercing along with a general pricing guide for planning.

Here are the Rowan studios open or close to opening in New Jersey:

Palmer Square Princeton

63 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 8542

Phone: 609-212-2865

Closter Plaza

63 Vervalen Street, Closter, NJ 07624

Phone: 201-297-7940

Cherry Hill Mall

2000 NJ-38 Suite 1012, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: 856-903-4061

The Mall at Short Hills

1200 Morris Tpke B128, Short Hills, NJ 7087

Phone: 347-835-4289

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker