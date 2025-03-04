Ear piercings — by licensed nurses only — at these new NJ studios
A new chain is open in New Jersey that offers ear piercings done by only licensed nurses, with its own hypoallergenic jewelry brand.
Rowan is "mom-founded and women-led," with studios in Princeton at Palmer Square and in Closter.
There are also Rowan locations on the way in Cherry Hill and at the Mall at Short Hills.
The services are for eight types of ear piercings — outer ear, including lobe, helix, mid helix, forward helix, flat, conch and tragus.
There are two methods for piercing, needle or device, and a few of the types require a needle.
It is important to know that in New Jersey, a child cannot just show up with peers for any type of piercing without a proper chaperone for each.
A parent or legal guardian must be present and must show proof of guardianship - such as a birth certificate, school registration or identification or passport.
In summer 2022, the state amended its rules for body art and ear-piercing facilities.
New Jersey officials say it was a safety issue, as piercings are invasive and could cause infections.
At Rowan piercing shops for the youngest customers there is also a requirement of one DTaP vaccine for children ages 5 and under.
The company's website is very comprehensive, showing you the proper names for each type of ear piercing along with a general pricing guide for planning.
Here are the Rowan studios open or close to opening in New Jersey:
Palmer Square Princeton
63 Palmer Square W, Princeton, NJ 8542
Phone: 609-212-2865
Closter Plaza
63 Vervalen Street, Closter, NJ 07624
Phone: 201-297-7940
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 NJ-38 Suite 1012, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Phone: 856-903-4061
The Mall at Short Hills
1200 Morris Tpke B128, Short Hills, NJ 7087
Phone: 347-835-4289
