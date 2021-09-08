This New Jersey suburb is the best for the young and wealthy

Just a few days ago, I told you that Realtor.com had named Denville, NJ, the best family friendly suburb in the US. Well, now there’s a study on the best suburbs for the young and wealthy and guess what? A New Jersey town tops that list, too. Short Hills was deemed to be the best suburb for the young and wealthy, and it’s not the only New Jersey town on the list.

To compile the list, researchers at MoveBuddha.com identified the U.S. cities (including suburbs belonging to greater metropolitan areas) with the highest concentrations of residents between 30-49 and a median household income in the top 10% nationwide (greater than or equal to $165,782). Over 250 towns qualified and the great majority of them are suburbs.

The top destination was Short Hills, in Essex County. According to the research, Short Hills has a population of just over 13,000 with a high concentration of 30 & 40 year olds, and a median income of $250,001. Obviously, it is considered a suburb of New York City.

Princeton Junction in Mercer County also makes the list for the young and wealthy; it’s 11th. Mountain Lakes, in Morris County, places 19th.

Suburbs of New York occupy eleven of the top 25 slots and five of the top ten; in addition to Short Hills, Munsey Park, Chappaqua, Laurel Hollow, and Scarsdale all made the cut. The Houston Metro placed four cities in the top 25.

To see the complete list and the full methodology, go here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Ocean County Located on East Avenue in Bay Head, the eight bedroom, nine bath home is listed at $11.9 million. The property has a pool, hot tub, a covered porch and direct access to the beach. The home also has three balconies overlooking the ocean, including one off of the master bedroom. Property taxes for the home were $51,899.

Beautiful sunflower fields to visit in NJ 2021 Among reasons why the “Garden State” remains a fitting nickname for New Jersey — late summer means the arrival of sunflower season.

There are at least six fields, spanning the state. Some are in bloom as of early August, while others are planned to peak from late August to late September.

Calling or emailing before heading out is always advisable if weather appears to be an issue.