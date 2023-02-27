Most expensive home in most expensive NJ town still hasn’t sold

I brought you this story almost half a year ago. Nestled in New Jersey’s ritziest ZIP code, this 7-bedroom 12-bathroom mansion still has not sold. Alpine is where celebrities have lived. Ja Rule, Stevie Wonder, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, C.C. Sabathia and Kellyanne Conway just to name a few.

No one seems to want it.

After last being sold for $3.95 million in 2011 it went back on the market years later in April of 2017 for an ask of $25 million. A year and eight months later it came off the market unsold.

Then went up again in April 2019 for the same asking price and came off the market again half a year later. Finally in August 2021 it reappeared on the market for a third time still asking for $25 million and remains there over 560 days later.

Is it asking too much? Here’s the description on Zillow.com.

Chateau de la Roche, a rare sanctuary of grand scale, less than 30 mins from Manhattan. This grand residence of luxury and convenience was built for the most prominent buyer. Architectural details are quite literally works of art. Advanced technology and security through out the home. Lush landscaping creating a relaxed setting while providing privacy. This grand residence of approximately 25,700 square feet is perfect for indoor or outdoor entertaining. Amenities include, 15 seat theater, billiards, 2 bars, wine cellar, 2 indoor plunge pools, sauna, steam room, conservatory and so much more.

So why won’t it sell? No clue. I can only tell you even if I won a Powerball jackpot I wouldn’t live here. At more than 25,000 square feet it’s just too big to feel like a home. I’d be afraid of losing my two little boys in its massive interior, kind of like Danny on his Big Wheel tearing down the corridors of the Overlook. Too scary. No thanks.

But for the right rich person? It’s gorgeous inside. Take a look.

This entryway feels like something stolen from "The Great Gatsby."

Just this fireplace alone is a step above every Ritz Carlton I've stayed.

I don't have enough friends to fill this table.

Obligatory kitchen pic.

Good thing I can't afford this because I'm not cleaning those.

If I lived here this office is where I'd get all my important work done like Twinkie acquisitions and arranging cicadas for Kylie and me to eat.

Is this a bedroom or a whole other house?

Cue "Pretty Woman" bathtub fantasy.

I'd never leave this room.

What a way to watch a movie.

Seriously though, while not for me this must be getting offers. My guess is it’s a matter of the owner refusing to budge on price. Unless Elon Musk is eyeing Alpine sometime soon, I think they’ll have to.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

