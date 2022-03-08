I guess things are tough even for the ultra-rich: former New Jersey Devils star Ilya Kovalchuk has marked down the price of his Alpine mansion, reducing the price to $14.9 million after originally going on the market for $17.9 million in 2019.

Does that make it more in your price range?

Florida Panthers v New Jersey Devils Getty Images loading...

According to NorthJersey.com, the sprawling mansion boasts 22,000 square feet and features such amenities as two pools, an elevator that goes from the third floor to the basement, two game rooms, a spa, a home theater, a sauna room, a library, and three kitchens along with the expected massive dining room, great room, family room, living room and 14 bathrooms.

The “Bob Zampolini designed” European Colonial manor is on the “only single-family guard gated street in Bergen County.” Not only is the house massive, it also has a four-car garage.

The property taxes on the home are reportedly $44,000 a year, which is actually kind of low for a house of that size. That’s because Alpine has no high school or much in the way in municipal services.

You might remember that Kovalchuk signed a 15-year, $100 million contract (after his 17-year deal was nullified by the NHL). He went back to Russia leaving some $77 million on the table.

The new construction mansion sits on two acres; the lot next to it which is 5.7 acres and is next to the Alpine Country Club golf course, is also for sale.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

Listed by: Dennis M McCormack 917-566-9800

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Burlington County Located in Mount Laurel, the 14,020 square foot home is listed at $5 million. The home has seven bedrooms, 10.5 baths and 23 acres. Some of the home's features include a pool and spa, an indoor and outdoor bar, and maid quarters.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is now listed at $14.95 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019.