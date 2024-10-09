👩‍⚖️ NJ Supreme Court suspends judge for posting raunchy videos

👩‍⚖️ Some videos were recorded in the courthouse

👩‍⚖️ Judge claims he did not know they would be public

A Bergen County judge's love for Rihanna and Busta Rhymes has cost him his job, for now.

The New Jersey Supreme Court has suspended Superior Court Judge Gary Wilcox for three months without pay for posting dozens of raunchy videos to TikTok.

Under the alias "Sal Tortorella" he appeared in some of the videos wearing his judge's robe. In another he was partly naked in his bed.

One video was actually recorded in the court chambers while the judge wore a "Beavis and Butt-Head" T-shirt.

The TikTok account has since been taken down.

The initial complaint was filed by the disciplinary counsel for the Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct.

What the Supreme Court said

The original complaint accused the 59-year-old Wilcox if disrespecting the Judiciary.

It was alleged in the complaint that by posting the videos, Wilcox "exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges."

The Supreme Court agreed with the complaint that the videos violated three rules of judicial cannon.

Those rules require judges:

✔ To observe high standards of conduct so that the integrity and independence of the Judiciary may be preserved

✔ Avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety

✔ To act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the Judiciary

The attorney representing Wilcox argued he did not deserve punishment and that "he did not endorse any of the artists, their lifestyle, or their views."

He also argued the videos were not made while Wilcox was performing his judicial duties and that the judge was unaware the videos would be on display to the public.

What did the videos show?

The judge's TikTok account has since been taken down and the videos are no longer available for public view.

However, the complaint filed against Judge Wilcox was very specific in detailing the content.

It said they included "profanity, graphic sexual references to female and male body parts, and/or racist terms."

The complaint accuses Wilcox of lip-syncing the following lyrics:

❗ Jump by Rihanna: "Ride it, my pony. My saddle is waitin', come and jump on it."

❗ Sure Thing by Miguel: "I'm the reporter, baby, you could be the news. 'Cause you're the cigarette, and I'm the smoker."

❗ Touch It by Busta Rhymes: "While she tryin' to touch, see, I was peepin' it out. She turned around and was tryin' to put my d**k in her mouth. I let her."

❗ Get Down by Nas: Various explicit lyrics that allude to gang activity and killings

❗ Unknown: "All my life, I've been waiting for somebody to whoop my ass. I mean business! You think you can run up on me and whip my monkey ass?"

❗ Unknown: "You hittin' them corners too god damn fast. You gotta slow this motha****a down. You understand? I almost spilled my [Cognac] on this 200-dollar suit."

Judge Wilcox will be eligible to return to the bench on Jan. 8, 2025.

