NJ afterschool aide charged with sex assault at elementary school

ENGLEWOOD — An afterschool aide has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child under his supervision at an elementary school last week, according to authorities.

Johnathan Jones, 21, of Bloomingdale was arrested on Saturday. He's being held at Bergen County jail.

Jones is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact, and second-degree child endangerment, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

According to officials, Jones sexually assaulted a child under 13 years old under his supervision on Friday. The Englewood police were contacted about the incident the same day.

The sexual assault happened during an afterschool program at Dr. Leroy McCloud Elementary School in Englewood, Superintendent Marnie Hazelton said.

Called the SunFun at McCloud After School Program, it's held at the elementary school five days a week and serves students in grades three, four, and five.

Jones worked with the program as an Englewood Recreation Department employee, Hazelton said. He was not employed by the school district.

Hazelton sent a letter to parents about the accusations on Monday. She said the district was unable to share many details because of the ongoing investigation.

"Rest assured that measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all student participants and that the accused staff member has been removed," Hazelton said.

