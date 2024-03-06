NJ supermarket kidnapper remained in U.S. illegally, ICE says
☑️ Luis Moreno-Gutierrez was charged with kidnapping a woman
☑️ His arrest triggered an ICE detainer
☑️ He is still being held at the Ocean County Jail
TOMS RIVER — The man charged with kidnapping a woman at knifepoint from a food store was living in the United States illegally after overstaying his visa.
Luis Moreno-Gutierrez, 21, kidnapped woman who knew from the parking lot of an Aldi on Route 70 in Toms River on Feb. 24 after a fight, according to Toms River police. The victim was assaulted and found a short time later at another location.
Moreno-Gutierrez was arrested in Englewood.
Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little told New Jersey 101.5 in an email the woman is "home and healing well."
ICE detainer triggered by arrest
The Ocean County Jail record of Moreno-Gutierrez's arrest noted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had a detainer on the Colombian citizen.
An ICE spokesman told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday that Moreno-Gutierrez entered the U.S. as a non-immigrant but did not leave on Feb. 13 per his terms of admission.
After Moreno-Gutierrez was charged in the kidnapping, the detainer was lodged the same day, according to the spokesman. Jail records show he is still being held.
