Woman kidnapped at NJ supermarket — Suspect wanted by ICE

☑️ A woman was kidnapped following an argument in a parking lot

☑️ She was later located after being assaulted

☑️ The suspect has an immigration detainer from ICE

TOMS RIVER — A woman was kidnapped at knifepoint in the parking lot of a food store Sunday evening.

Township police said they received a call about a fight among customers in the parking lot of the Aldi on Route 70 eastbound around 6:55 p.m. but they had left the store by the time officers arrived.

The kidnapped woman was left at another location after being assaulted, according to police. The location where the woman was found was not disclosed.

The victim was treated for injuries at a hospital.

The suspect, Luis Morenogutierrez, 21, is an acquaintance of the victim, according to police. A motive for the kidnapping was not disclosed.

Luis Morenogutierrez Luis Morenogutierrez (Ocean County Jail), loading...

ICE detainer

Morenogutierrez, 21, was arrested by Englewood police and taken to police in Toms River.

He is being held at the Ocean County Jail on kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

There is also a detainer on Morenogutierrez from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.

