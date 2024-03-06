NJ cops: Man trafficked guns from mobile home neighborhood

🔴 Wayne Bagley, 68, was buying guns in other states and bringing them back to NJ

🔴 Bagley was taken into custody by the Middlesex County SWAT team

🔴 He was denied a permit to purchase firearms in 2023 in NJ

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A five-month investigation into illegal gun sales in Central New Jersey led to the arrest and discovery of a stash of weapons and ammo.

Wayne Bagley, 68, was traveling to gun shows in other states to purchase handguns he would sell, police said. Bagley traveled to West Virginia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka said.

The Middlesex County Special Operations Response Team arrested Bagley on Feb. 29 as he was driving and then executed a search warrant at his home on Texas Avenue. Seven firearms and over a thousand rounds of ammunition were found at his home, according to Hayducka.

Additional ammunition and gun cases were found in a search Tuesday of his vehicle.

Turned down for a permit to buy weapons

Bagley had been denied a permit to purchase firearms in 2023. Hayducka did not disclose why Bagley was turned down.

“Taking illegal guns off the streets is a top priority by all in law enforcement. This case focused on the illegal trafficking of firearms from other states to New Jersey. It was a total team effort involving federal, county, and local law enforcement that stopped the gun-running operation,” Hayducka said in a statement.

Bagley was charged with multiple violations of illegal transport and sale of firearms, illegal sale of ammunition, and conspiracy. He is being held at the Middlesex County Correction Center pending a detention hearing.

