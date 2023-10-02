Early morning killing inside NJ home under investigation

🔴 A body was found inside a North Jersey home

ENGLEWOOD — Investigators in Bergen County are investigating the death of a Bronx man after his body was found inside a New Jersey home this weekend.

Englewood police responded to the townhouse at 6 Mevan Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

A person within the home had called 911 to report a shooting, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

When the officers arrived at the house, they found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.

The dead man has been identified as Bronx man 35-year-old Jason Hidalgo.

Authorities have called the shooting a homicide but are still investigating. No arrests had been announced as of late Sunday evening.

The shooting is being treated as an "isolated incident" by investigators, according to officials.

The townhouse on Mevan Avenue was sold for $440,000 in July 2022, according to New Jersey Multiple Listing Service, Inc. It has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

