NJ filmmaker Kevin Smith’s comic art collection up for auction

I had the pleasure of talking with New Jersey filmmaker Kevin Smith only twice in my life. Yet he left an indelible impression. The first was an over the phone interview when he was an unknown and “Clerks” had just rocked the Sundance Film Festival and was released in U.S. theaters.

The second time was about five years later when I was doing the show in Detroit and Kevin came in studio and graciously spent an entire hour with us. Both times his epic storytelling was on full display.

Now if things you love enough to collect to the point of curating, worshipping, and protecting could tell a story, imagine what stories Kevin Smith’s comic book art collection could tell?

Smith amassed original artwork from legendary talent who helped shape the comic book industry.

Art from Daredevil, Batman, Green Arrow, Preacher, Hitman and more. Inside Kevin Smith’s collection is Matt Wagner’s Green Arrow cover art issues 1 through 12 with each valued between $1,500 to $3,000.

There’s a ton more, and the rarest is Frank Miller’s art from Daredevil issue #161 page 22. It’s been estimated to be worth from $20,000 to $40,000.

Smith’s collection is up for auction and taking bids now with a two-day sale beginning on Wednesday September 27. It’s through Bodnar’s Auction which will provide certificates of authenticity for each lot and will come signed by Kevin Smith.

Curator Joe Bodnar said,

I am honored to be working together with Kevin to showcase his collection. Each piece of his collection is unique and beautiful. Personally, I am a Batman fan and the pages he has in this sale are all keepers.

Kevin Smith’s take?

My current reduction in home wall space is going to make some ardent comic collectors' dreams come true! Own original interior art or killer covers from my Daredevil and Green Arrow runs! Pick through classic comic book graphics I've collected over the years! This will be the sale of the century, and a percentage of our proceeds will go to a scholarship fund at the Joe Kubert School!

The Kubert School is a private, technical school focused on cartooning and is in Dover, New Jersey. All lots start at just $10 bids and online bidding began Sunday. For all the information you need to take part or watch the auction live go to the Bodnar’s Auction website.

