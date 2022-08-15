Kevin Smith’s Clerks 3 gets additional theatre dates due to high demand

The movie wasn’t even supposed to be there those days!

The long-awaited "three-quel" to 1993’s Clerks is getting a larger opening than originally planned. According to Lionsgate and Fathom Events, the theatrical release of Clerks III, written and directed by Red Bank’s Kevin Smith, will be extended one week.

Originally, the movie was only going to have a two-night release on Sept. 13 and 15, but fans weren’t having it. If you ask me, Kevin Smith should know better than to mess with passionate New Jerseyans.

Now the movie will be in theaters from Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 18, “like any normal-ass movie,” Smith said in a tweet.

The film’s plot will take a bit of a meta turn, IMDB describes the plot as:

Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob are enlisted by Randal after a heart attack to make a movie about the convenience store that started it all.

Returning cast members include Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Trevor Fehrman as Elias, Jeff Anderson as Randal, Rosario Dawson as Becky and of course Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith as Jay and Silent Bob.

You can buy your tickets for Clerks III at Clerks3.movie and you can watch the trailer below.

In addition to the buzz around his new movie, the proud New Jersey native made headlines recently for purchasing the Atlantic Moviehouse in Atlantic Highlands with the intention of turning it into a film school, you can read more on that in this article by Mike Brant.

