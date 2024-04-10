NJ men accused of armed carjacking as victim put air in BMW tire

🔲 NJ man carjacked while putting air in tire

A pair of Essex County men accused of an armed carjacking last winter now face federal charges, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced Wednesday.

Arraqeeb Williamscook, of East Orange, and Washir Singletary, of Newark, were each charged of conspiracy to commit carjacking and carjacking.

The 30-year-old Singletary was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Dec. 9, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., a man in Newark was pumping air into one of the tires of his BMW, while waiting for a takeout food order outside a restaurant.

Williamscook and Singletary pulled into the parking lot in a Lexus, which authorities said had been previously reported stolen out of Wall Township.

After standing up alongside the front passenger side, the BMW owner looked up and saw one of the men in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Williamscook then flashed what appeared to be a handgun, sending the man running into the restaurant to call for help.

Singletary drove off in the BMW, while Williamscook was arrested in the parking lot.

Later, Singletary allegedly returned to the lot with an unidentified conspirator to retrieve the stolen Lexus — which was later abandoned.

At the time of Singletary’s arrest, he had a handgun in his posession, Sellinger said.

Both defendants remained in police custody, after appearing in Newark federal court in March.

Conviction of carjacking carries a maximum potential penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries the same maximum penalty — while being found guilty of conspiracy to commit carjacking means up to five years in prison and the same hefty fine.

