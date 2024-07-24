DEAL — Former President Donald Trump is reportedly heading to the Jersey Shore this weekend for a fundraiser in the Deal area, according to the Asbury Park Press. They say the invite was sent out over the last few weeks.

But donors wanting to be face-to-face with the 45th president at Saturday’s Monmouth County event will have to hand over some serious cash.

The invitation says anyone who hands over at least $3,300 per person will have access to a reception with the former president, according to the outlet.

Those who donate $50,000 will get a photo with Trump and then $150,000 will get someone the opportunity to sit at a roundtable with him.

To be named a co-host or host for the upcoming fundraiser, a donation of $250,000 or $500,000 has to be made, according to the Asbury Park Press. Hosts featured on the invite include the Chera family, casino tycoon Steve Wynn and his partner and New York real estate developer Joe Cayre.

This fundraiser comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for president collected more than $100 million from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening, according to CBS News and other outlets.

