Monmouth University put on lockdown for ‘dangerous device’ threat

🚨Monmouth University students & faculty received a threatening email

🚨The campus was placed on lockdown

🚨Classes will be held after 11 a.m. a

WEST LONG BRANCH — The main campus at Monmouth University was locked down in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday after a threatening email was received by students and faculty.

According to an alert sent by the school July 23 at 3:23 a.m., Monmouth University police and other agencies were checking "various areas on campus" including residence halls as part of an active investigation

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman said the threatening email was received from an individual who claimed to be armed and hiding on campus. The individual said they had placed a "dangerous device" somewhere on the West Long Branch campus.

A search by university police, the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team, the Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force and local police departments turned up no devices or armed person.

Classes held as usual

Spivey said the all-clear was given around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The school delayed its opening until 10 a.m. with classes starting at 11 a.m.

Spivey asked anyone with information related to the threat to call his office at 800-533-7443.

The school's website shows the university offers summer courses. Housing is available for students earning at least three credits.

