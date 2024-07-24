Fancy French pastry and tea shop opens its first NJ location

☕ A high-end Parisian sweet shop opens its first New Jersey location

🍰 The shop is famous for its macarons and high tea experience

☕ It will be its 14th U.S. location

MILLBURN — A high-end French-based pastry, tea, and candy shop is set to open its first New Jersey location.

Founded in 1862, Ladurée is an internationally renowned brand, famous for its iconic macarons. Besides France, Ladurée has shops all over Europe and the United States.

Ladurée is also the founder of the first tea salon ever created in Paris.

Laduree New York Penn Station (Laduree) Laduree New York Penn Station (Laduree) loading...

There are currently five Manhattan locations including Soho and Penn Station, and now for the first time, a New Jersey outpost is set to open this week.

According to Jersey Digs, the Parisian coffee and sweets brand plans to open inside the Mall at Short Hills in Millburn on July 26. The space will be situated on the lower level near Neiman Marcus.

Laduree macarons (Laduree) Laduree macarons (Laduree) loading...

Ladurée is famous for its 14 flavors of macarons and their unique high tea experiences.

Macaron flavors include strawberry candy, vanilla, chocolate, orange blossom, caramel, pistachio, raspberry, coffee, almond, blackcurrant violet, lemon, rose, passion fruit, and Marie Antoinette Tea (two light blue macaron shells filled with a smooth cream infused with Marie-Antoinette tea, a Ladurée creation, a reflection of the Marie-Antoinette tea: the marriage of black tea from China and India, goes well with rose petals, citrus, and honey).

Laduree macarons (Laduree) Laduree macarons (Laduree) loading...

Ladurée also has an array of signature teas, jams, honeys, cakes, biscuits, chocolates, and confectioneries. Signature latte flavors include raspberry, rose, and lychee.

A new creation from Ladurée is called “Eugenie.” Take your pick from boxes of 6, 12, or 18. Experience the blend of a crunchy chocolate shell, a melting heart, and a crunchy chocolate-coated biscuit in iconic flavors.

Laduree Eugenie (Laduree) Laduree Eugenie (Laduree) loading...

“A trendsetter before her time and a contemporary of Louis-Ernest Ladurée, founder of Ladurée in 1862, Eugénie is a muse whose intuitions and taste have made Paris a world-renowned cultural meeting place,” according to the Ladurée website.

Once the Short Hills location opens, it will be the 14th store the company has in the United States.

