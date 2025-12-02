If you were alive in the year 2013, you remember how obsessed we all were with the film ‘Frozen.’

(The Disney film, not the thriller about being stuck on a ski lift)

You couldn’t go a day without someone singing “Let it Go” or “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

If you missed the craze, Millburn has a perfect way for you to understand the hype: “for the first time in forever” Frozen is being performed at the Paper Mill Playhouse through mid-January.

Read More: Why theater etiquette matters during live performances

Frozen Opening Night Rebecca J. Michelson/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Frozen national tour performing in New Jersey

The musical, adapted from the popular film, follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they each set out on a journey of self-acceptance, discovery of love, and courage.

Oh, when you see the performance, you’ll also meet a friendly snowman named Olaf. Spoiler alert: he loves warm hugs.

The show stars Mary Kate Morrissey as Elsa, Samantha Williams as Anna, Daniel Yearwood as Kristoff, Sam Gravitte as Hans, Mark Price as Lord Weselton, and Todd Buonopane as Olaf.

Frozen Rebecca J. Michelson loading...

Papermill Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn.

Audio-described performances will take place on Sunday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 27.

Open-captioned and ASL-interpreted shows will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 2,7 and Sunday, Dec. 28.

Frozen is running through the holiday season with the final performance on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. You can purchase tickets on Paper Mill Playhouse’s site.

In my opinion, seeing the quick costume change during "Let it Go" is worth the cost of the ticket alone.

Forgotten Animated Disney Movies That Deserve Another Look From groundbreaking CGI animated movies to lesser-known traditionally hand-drawn gems, here are 11 Disney movies that deserve to be rediscovered. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

Dark and Disturbing Scenes From Animated Disney Movies Child abuse, gruesome deaths, and existential dread—plenty of animated Disney movies have dark moments, but these scenes are just disturbing. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

The Worst Disney Live-Action Remakes Disney has made billions repackaging their animated classics as live-action movies. But the results haven’t always been good...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈