🚨 Driver refused to stop for Bloomfield police in Newark, authorities say

🚨 The pursuit continued into Bloomfield and then East Orange

🚨 Crash with three other vehicle ended the pursuit in East Orange

A driver was killed and several passengers were injured in a multi-town police pursuit Tuesday.

Attorney General Matt Platkin said Bloomfield police received an alert about a "vehicle of interest" in a robbery investigation and followed it into Newark. The driver refused to pull over and took off back into Bloomfield and then East Orange where the vehicle crashed into three other vehicles.

The driver of the vehicle being pursued died from injuries resulting from the crash while the passengers from all the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Platkin said the "police vehicles involved in the pursuit were not directly involved in the collisions."

Platkin did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

Response to a fatal crash in East Orange 7/24/24 Response to a fatal crash in East Orange 7/24/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Video shows parked ambulance hit

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one of the vehicles involved was a parked ambulance.

The exact location of the crash was not disclosed. Several reports said the crash happened on Park Avenue near a child care center and a playground.

A school was put on lockdown following the crash, CBS New York reported.

State law requires the Attorney General's office to investigate all deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while they are on the job.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.

We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.

Click here for a list of the most expensive districts.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt