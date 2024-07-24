Driver dies in crash after dangerous multi-town NJ police pursuit
🚨 Driver refused to stop for Bloomfield police in Newark, authorities say
🚨 The pursuit continued into Bloomfield and then East Orange
🚨 Crash with three other vehicle ended the pursuit in East Orange
A driver was killed and several passengers were injured in a multi-town police pursuit Tuesday.
Attorney General Matt Platkin said Bloomfield police received an alert about a "vehicle of interest" in a robbery investigation and followed it into Newark. The driver refused to pull over and took off back into Bloomfield and then East Orange where the vehicle crashed into three other vehicles.
The driver of the vehicle being pursued died from injuries resulting from the crash while the passengers from all the vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Platkin said the "police vehicles involved in the pursuit were not directly involved in the collisions."
Platkin did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.
Video shows parked ambulance hit
ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported one of the vehicles involved was a parked ambulance.
The exact location of the crash was not disclosed. Several reports said the crash happened on Park Avenue near a child care center and a playground.
A school was put on lockdown following the crash, CBS New York reported.
State law requires the Attorney General's office to investigate all deaths that occur during an encounter with a law enforcement officer while they are on the job.
